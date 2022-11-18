PHOTA making online registration of organ donors

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the organ procurement cell of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) has been making online registration of organ donors in life and after death.

“The patients can contact helpline 1109 for direct guidance and counselling,” she said while speaking at an awareness seminar organised by PHOTA at King Edward Medical University. On this occasion, King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, DG PHOTA Prof Dr Shehzad Anwar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Prof Arif Rashid, Dr Murtaza and a large number of faculty members, PHOTA officials and students participated. Professor Dr Faisal Masood (late) was honoured posthumously.

Dr Yasmin Rashid in her address to the participants of the awareness seminar said that man learns more through action than curriculum. Serving humanity is a great passion. Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is providing services through its offices in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad. After much struggle in the past, the law on the transplantation of human organs was approved. The bone marrow transplant has been started regularly in Punjab. So far more than 300 liver transplants have been done in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. Health minister said that Dr Faisal Dar is working very hard in PKLI.