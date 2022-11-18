Pervaiz starts funds release to flood affectees

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has started the release of relief money for more than 55,000 flood victims.

Addressing the ceremony of distributing relief funds to the flood victims, the chief minister said that he was also given an opportunity by Allah Almighty and he delivered but did not beat the drum like Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif went to the flood victims, took photos and came back. Shehbaz Sharif is very fond of the protocol. Shehbaz Sharif is so “lucky” that the officer who shakes hands with him has to quit. What is the use of your government if you don't help the province or give a good officer?

Pervaiz Elahi said that a total of Rs12.20 billion in aid is being given to 55,400 flood victims. The government is giving Rs2.8 lakh each to the owners of 47,500 mud houses and Rs400,000 each to the owners of 8,000 concrete houses. Valuable work has been done by armed forces, Akhuwat and NGOs for the victims, he noted. He said that he went to different areas of DG Khan to assess the situation and added that thousands of people's houses, mosques and schools were washed away. He also commended the efforts of officers who lend a helping hand and noted that Sania Nishtar developed a wonderful distribution system in two months. The transparency of the aid programme is unprecedented as the record is available on the PDMA system.

Meanwhile, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and ambassadors have also praised the aid programme.

The chief minister said that the Ehsaas Programme is Imran Khan's plant which is going to become a tree. The work of helping the helpless brings blessings in other works, he added and stated that work equal to one year was done in three months which would benefit the common man. He said that children were given free education and books before and now they are benefiting from free education till graduation. Three times more stipends would be given than before to the girl students of South Punjab. He said that he and Imran Khan did a telethon together and got ideal funds. Imran Khan has a cheque of Rs1 billion for Sindh but they have not conducted the survey yet. It could be syphoned off if the aid money is given to Sindh. “Don't know how many days are in power but would continue to serve the people. Allah rewards good intentions. Every day I review what I have done for the people. I try to do the remaining work the next day,” he concluded.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that preventing corruption in the Ehsaas programme was the biggest challenge. In the past, social protection data was compiled on a political basis. The curse of nepotism and political bias has been eliminated in data entry. The record of every payment will be recorded through CCTV.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal said that a coordinated and transparent aid mechanism was established through collective efforts. The CM formally launched the programme and gave relief funds to the victims of Taunsa, Jampur, Kot Chhata, Rajanpur, and Rojhan at the special BoP counter.

Breast Cancer patients: The chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved a plan to treat breast cancer patients free-of-cost in Punjab in collaboration with Roche Company. A delegation led by Roche Pakistan Ltd Managing Director Hafsa Shamsie called on the chief minister at his office and the CM was briefed that the rate of breast cancer was highest in Pakistan as eight to 10,000 women were found to be suffering from cancer.

The CM said that centres of excellence would be established in major hospitals along with special counters in government hospitals for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Cancer may be diagnosed at any stage but the patient would be treated free-of-cost, he said and announced that lung cancer patients would also be provided with the best treatment facilities.

The CM said that 37,000 lady health workers were being trained in collaboration with the private sector as LHVs could best work for the diagnosis of cancer in women. He asked Roche company to set up a production plant in the 10-year tax-free zone of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and the government would extend every possible support.

Hafsa Shamsie noted that a positive change was being witnessed in the healthcare system of Punjab. She lauded Pervaiz Elahi's commitment to providing the best medical facilities to the people.