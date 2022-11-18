5,296 fine tickets issued over pressure horns

Islamabad : The Capital Police issued 5,296 fine tickets to vehicles using pressure horns during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad capital police has intensified the crackdown against vehicles causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns. Islamabad capital police issued fine tickets to 22434 vehicles for using pressure horns and 2862 to smoke-emitting vehicles.

In this regard, all Zonal DSPs have been directed to take stern action against vehicles polluting the environment while the CTO is supervising the campaign. Mobile squads of Islamabad capital police had been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. Special squads had been constituted in order to conduct regular checking and issued fine tickets against vehicles involved in noise or other environmental pollution in the city.