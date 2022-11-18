‘World should help Pakistan focus on rebuilding’

Islamabad : The growing economic costs of extreme weather events are making it difficult for Pakistan to cope with the consequences of climate risks and disasters.

Pakistan is facing adverse impacts of global carbon emissions despite being an infinitesimal contributor. It also bears the costs of damages from climate-induced disasters like recent devastating floods.

An official has informed that that the government is spending huge money to help the flood-affected communities due to which it has become difficult to meet climate mitigation and adaptation obligations made under the Paris Agreement.

“Large-scale emergency relief efforts involving cash disbursements and humanitarian dimensions have drained the government of its financial resources and development budgets,” he said. According to the climate experts, Pakistan lies at the lower rungs of bottom 50% of emitters where per person emissions have marginally risen from 1.2 tons to 1.6 tons on average from 1990 onwards. Projections show that Pakistan’s overall emissions are likely to increase 64% by 2030.

It means Pakistan will remain a low carbon emitter and its per head emissions will continue to remain marginal contribution to the fast depleting global carbon budget.