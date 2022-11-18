Impersonator held

Islamabad: Islamabad police arrested an impersonator and recovered a fake service card from his possession, the police spokesman said.
During the crackdown, a Shalimar police team arrested an impersonator Momin Khan and recovered the fake service card from his possession. A case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
