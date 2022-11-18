 
Friday November 18, 2022
Islamabad

Impersonator held

By Our crime correspondent
November 18, 2022

Islamabad: Islamabad police arrested an impersonator and recovered a fake service card from his possession, the police spok­esman said.

During the crackdown, a Shalimar police team arrested an impersonator Momin Khan and recovered the fake service card from his possession. A case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

