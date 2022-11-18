Steps on to promote winter tourism in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: Kaghan Development Authority Chairman Aimal Zaman Khan on Thursday invited tourists to visit snow-clad Kaghan valley.

“We have to promote winter tourism in the valley and this is why we have deployed our employees along with machinery to keep the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road clear to all sorts of traffic,” he told reporters after visiting the valley.

Zaman Khan said that it was happening for the first time that Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road was still cleared to traffic despite heavy snowfall in the winter season.

“It had never happened in the past that following such heavy snowfall the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road remained open to traffic as our shovel machines were stationed at different points along the artery,” he added. The KDA chief said that Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road was cleared up to Naran town, and nobody was allowed to go beyond it.

“The winter tourism would not only benefit the country economically but also attract local and foreign tourists to this scenic valley,” Khan added.