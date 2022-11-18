Senator seeks facilities for merged areas’ students

KHAR: Jamaat-e-Islami leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Thursday urged the government to provide
facilities to the students of
merged districts so that they could bring more laurels for the country and the nation.
Speaking at the Grand Talent Award ceremony organised by the students for the excelling fellows, he said that he was stunned to see the outstanding talent in the young generation of those underdeveloped areas. He said the sons of the soil were talented but due to lack of facilities, they were lagging behind in the race of competitions.
Chief organiser Rahmatullah Mamond, District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan, JI leader Haroon-ur-Rashid, Maulana Khan Zeb, Tehsil Chairman Said Badshah, Abdul Wahid and others also addressed the ceremony.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the merged districts were not being given a share in the National Finance Commission award and intentionally these areas were kept backward.
He alleged that the incumbent government had set a record of corruption and mismanagement, saying the province was at the verge of bankruptcy.
The JI leader said that tribespeople were being pushed to the wall and being kept deprived of their due rights.
Later, prizes and shields were given to the students, who had excelled in their educational career.
