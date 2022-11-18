No end in sight

As winter sets in, people across the country are bracing themselves for massive loadshedding of gas, especially the household consumers. According to reports, the Petroleum Division has told parliament that it will try its best to supply household consumers with three hours of gas in the morning, two hours in the afternoon and three hours in the evening.

The government, yet again, has failed to ensure that we have enough gas to meet our needs. This is a story that is repeated almost every winter. To top it all off, earlier this year, Ogra allowed a colossal 45 per cent increase in the gas tariff. As the prices of every essential item continue climbing ever higher, the burden of the masses gets heavier and heavier. With little chance of the Rupee recovering its lost value, any hope of a respite is fading.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad