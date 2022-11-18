Dangers of accessibility

Social media is undoubtedly a beneficial resource and an indispensable tool of mass media, consisting of numerous platforms that have millions of users. A huge number of these users are children, who are provided constant and unfiltered access. This is a problematic trend as young, impressionable minds are exposed to sensitive information and inappropriate and dangerous content.
Unfortunately children and teenagers, oblivious of such dangers, have turned social media into their primary means of entertainment. A strong reason for this is its addictive nature. Continuous doses of dopamine instil passiveness and lethargy in children, often diverting their attention and energy from studies. They also tend to develop depression and low self-esteem as a result of following the unrealistic standards portrayed on social media. Parents must restrict social media usage among children to avoid dealing with the disastrous consequences of overuse.
Tehreem Asad
Lahore
