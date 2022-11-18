Dengue season

The spread of dengue, accelerated by the recent floods, is growing out of control. According to reports, this year, there have 14630 cases resulting in 48 deaths in Karachi alone. According to climate change minister Sherry Rehman, the monsoon rains and floods led to a 50 per cent increase in the incidence of dengue fever.

The authorities need to take immediate measures to reduce the incidence of dengue and also come up with a plan to stop dengue from spreading during the rainy season.

Faqeer Jan

Turbat