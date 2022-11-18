Coming clean

This letter refers to the news story ‘Toshakhana exposé: Dubai-based businessman reveals Farah Gogi sold Imran Khan’s costly gifts’ (November 16, 2022). If even Imran Khan can be credibly accused of this kind of corruption and sleaze, is there anyone left that Pakistanis can trust? Imran is the one who is continuously accusing the rest of the political leaders of being corrupt.
If Imran himself was privy to this deal and did not stop it, then he does not represent a new dawn for Pakistan, just the same old darkness. If the former PM fails to come clean about this scandal, people will begin to lose their faith in his anti-corruption message.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
