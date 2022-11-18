Will they ever change?

My heart aches when I see the mind-boggling levels at which those who run this country are wasting state resources. They show no hesitation in squandering valuable resources that could have been used for the general welfare and well-being of the people. Sadly, these shameless men and women, despite knowing the ailing state of the economy and that millions of their countrymen are without food and shelter, continue to fritter away what little this country has. Foreign loans are what keeps us going.

As our resources continue to dwindle and the agony of the people mounts, is there any hope that those in charge will finally change their ways?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad