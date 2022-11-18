Will they ever change?

My heart aches when I see the mind-boggling levels at which those who run this country are wasting state resources. They show no hesitation in squandering valuable resources that could have been used for the general welfare and well-being of the people. Sadly, these shameless men and women, despite knowing the ailing state of the economy and that millions of their countrymen are without food and shelter, continue to fritter away what little this country has. Foreign loans are what keeps us going.
As our resources continue to dwindle and the agony of the people mounts, is there any hope that those in charge will finally change their ways?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
As winter sets in, people across the country are bracing themselves for massive loadshedding of gas, especially the...
A visit to a medical specialist at a private hospital puts you back by some Rs3000 – 4,000 in a matter of minutes....
Social media is undoubtedly a beneficial resource and an indispensable tool of mass media, consisting of numerous...
The spread of dengue, accelerated by the recent floods, is growing out of control. According to reports, this year,...
In such turbulent times, where everything costs a fortune, one must be prepared for the worst. Theft, mugging and...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Toshakhana exposé: Dubai-based businessman reveals Farah Gogi sold Imran...
Comments
What do you propose, select wisely among the available lot of leaders or a revolution? commented 11 hours ago
Reply 0 0