No campus for women

Sexual harassment at higher education institutions has become a big social issue in Pakistan. Numerous students are unsafe and feel unprotected at universities, with harassment complaints coming from faculty members and students from many institutions. Unsurprisingly, the victims of this kind of harassment are usually female members of staff and students. It is plain to see that the government has not done enough to ensure the safety of women in higher educational institutions. It is high time that they took a firm stance against the harassment of women on campuses.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
