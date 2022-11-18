Time for peace

Once again, militancy is rearing its unwelcome head in the former tribal areas and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which surround them. On Wednesday, six policemen and two soldiers were martyred in separate attacks by militants, the policemen in a Lakki Marwat area and the soldiers near the Pak-Afghan border. According to reports, the attackers used sophisticated weapons and there was hardly any time for the security personnel to respond. Since this is a mountainous area, the attackers could easily escape to their hideouts.

There is a need for a comprehensive strategy to counter the increasing militancy and terror in the country. This is especially important now that it’s becoming clear that the TTP has been successful in regrouping in the country. Whether that has happened because of confidence that they have natural allies across the border or because of a porous border situation that allows them to easily escape detection by Pakistani security, it is time to ensure sustainable peace and harmony in the region via a multipronged plan that must include a revision in the way we have been tackling terrorism. We also need to reassess the resources and training available to our police force and how vigilant our agencies are in anticipating such attacks. The way the TTP has been able to strike at will in recent months, especially near bordering regions, should be a cause of concern for our foreign ministry as well. Perhaps, some diplomatic outreach regarding border patrolling would also help.

More than anything else, it is the people of the affected regions that are suffering the most under this renewed militancy. Waziristan and Swat have recently seen protests calling for peace and a return to normalcy so that people can lead ordinary lives and not live in the terror which protesters say they are once again facing. The fresh spate of attacks has only heightened fears among people of a greater threat emerging in these areas. This is why there is a need to involve the local people in security efforts through community policing mechanisms. Thousands of our brave soldiers and policemen have already sacrificed their lives to maintain peace in the country. The resolve is still there but it seems that just resolve is not going to eliminate terrorism unless everyone in the country takes ownership of this struggle against terrorism. The lesson we should have learned from the 1980s and 1990s is that turning a blind eye to militant groups is not a sustainable policy. It is time to manifest this lesson and listen to the people of the areas where militancy seems to be increasing. They have already sacrificed homes and families for the ‘war on terror’. Most of those displaced by the military operations in the former tribal areas have now returned home; they cannot possibly be expected to bear another onslaught by an unforgiving adversary.