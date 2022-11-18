Gold drops Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs450 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs158,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs386 to Rs135,802.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $16 to $1,766 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,690 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,465.97.

Local jewellers said prices in the local market remained below Rs1,800 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai gold market.