Forex reserves rise to $13.8 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $75 million to $13.796 billion during the week ended November 11, according to the figures from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the SBP slightly rose by $3 million to $7.959 billion. The central bank’s reserves cover less than six weeks of imports.

The reserves of commercial banks stood at $5.836 billion, $73 million up from the previous week.

Despite an uptick, the country’s foreign currency reserves remain under pressure. The government has to make debt payments to the international creditors, including $1 billion against the Sukuk bond, maturing on December 5.

China and Saudi Arabia have pledged to provide $13 billion financial package to Pakistan. However, no timeline was provided by these two countries as to when the committed funding would start arriving. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan has been postponed. The date for holding talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan to start the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility has still not been decided.

However, flows from World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and other multilateral donors are expected to keep coming in. These will replace losses from remittances and exports and give support to the balance of payments.

Besides, Pakistan, Ghana, and Bangladesh will be among the first recipients of funding from a G7 'Global Shield' initiative to provide funding to countries suffering climate disasters, according to reports.

The current account deficit is anticipated to be well below $10 billion this fiscal year, according to the governor of Pakistan's central bank, which suggests that the terrible floods would not have a negative influence on the country’s need for external financing.

Pakistan’s external financing needs are estimated at about $32-34 billion for this fiscal year.