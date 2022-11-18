Rupee extends losses to fifth session

KARACHI: The rupee continued to fall against the dollar in both currency markets on Thursday amid a negative sentiment aroused by an increase in default risk and declining foreign exchange reserves of the country, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 222.67 per dollar, 0.12 percent down from Wednesday’s close of 222.41. In last five sessions, the rupee has declined by Rs1.25 against the dollar. In the open market, the local currency lost 50 paisas to settle at 220.50 versus the greenback during the day.

Dealers said the rupee continued a losing ground on prevalence of a negative sentiment in the market.

“The rupee's sentiment was negatively impacted by a substantial increase in the country's default risk, rapidly declining foreign exchange reserves, and continuous political uncertainty,” said a forex trader.

"Investors are also concerned about a delay of the ninth review under the IMF-support loan programme,” he added.

Though a date has not yet been set, the IMF staff mission is anticipated in Islamabad by end of the current month, as the Fund needs Pakistan to make necessary modifications first.

The government is requesting some exceptions on performance criteria due to flood losses and the Fund's insistence on maintaining the agreed tax-to-GDP ratio of at least 11 percent.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s five-year credit default swap, the cost of insuring exposure to the country’s sovereign debt, jumped to 75.5 percent, showing a very high default risk.