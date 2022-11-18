Sindh to provide cash subsidy to wheat farmers

KARACHI: Sindh government is establishing union council-level committees to collect and verify farmers’ data, with a plan to provide cash subsidies to wheat-growing farmers.

A meeting of the committee established by the provincial government regarding providing relief to the farmers in the flood/rain-affected areas was held at the Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture

Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unnar, Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa and all commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting.

The chief secretary said the government would provide cash to the farmers as a subsidy, for which a survey would be conducted in all the districts.

He directed all deputy commissioners to form committees at the UCs and Tapa level by Friday (today). The committees will include a tapedar, chairman of a union council, a field assistant of the agriculture department, and a civil society representative.

Rajput said the subsidy amount would be provided only to the farmers who cultivate wheat.

The committees would collect

data from the farmers and after the field survey that would be entered into the mobile app at the facilitation centres, he added.

Manzoor Hussain Wassan said the provincial government had decided to form committees at the tapa level to give immediate relief to the farmers.

He further stated that the agriculture department’s field assistants were

present in all areas to facilitate the committees.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah advised to include civil society members in the committees to make the survey transparent. He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to complete the survey at the earliest.

On Monday, the country's foreign minister and chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the Sindh government to start paying cash to all growers in the province within the next 20 days, as a reimbursement for the seed they had already purchased to grow the rabi crops.

“Rain and floods have already caused huge losses to growers, and now they have prepared their lands for the rabi crops, so they must be supported to meet the requirements of their agricultural inputs,” he said.