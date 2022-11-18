Funds from UK: Vawda appears before NAB JIT

ISLAMABAD: PTI ex-leader Faisal Vawda appeared before the NAB JIT in misappropriation of funds from the United Kingdom (UK) case and recorded his statement.

The Rawalpindi NAB JIT also gave a questionnaire to Faisal Vawda who sought time to submit reply. Later, talking to media, Faisal Vawda said he was summoned by the NAB regarding the approval of the funds which came from London. “Shireen Mazari and I had raised questions on this whole matter in the cabinet. I think Fawad Chaudhry had also raised the question,” he maintained.

He said Shahzad Akbar gave a briefing on this issue and he had an argument with Shahzad Akbar. “This wrongful act was done by the cabinet without reason as Pakistan’s exchequer suffered a loss of 190 million pound,” he said.