Musadiq asks Imran to show receipts of sold gifts

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan was caught redheaded while misappropriating in Toshakhana gifts sale and demanded the PTI chief provide the receipts of the gifts sold to a Dubai-based businessman.

Addressing a press conference, Musadik said, “Your theft has been exposed, we have no demand but Imran Khan must show the receipts of the Toshakhana gifts sold in the market.” He said as per rules, any gift received from foreign dignitaries was first deposited in the “Toshakhana” and later on another procedure of market evaluation was carried out if the recipient wanted to keep it.“But no such thing happened in this case,” he alleged. The PMLN leader said as per the market evaluation that had been carried out in a thorough professional and technical way, its price stood at around $12 million, almost Rs1.7 billion at that time and now about Rs2 billion.

He said Imran Khan bought the watch set at Rs20 million only, without adopting the laid down procedure. “And now, he (Imran) has confessed to committing two crimes which are buying and selling it,” he added. He regretted that the unique gift was not meant to sell in the open market as it was given as a gesture of great love and respect to Pakistan.

He said the first plundering was of $250 million by Malik Riaz in Bahria Town, which as per the cabinet signed paper and Pakistani representative in the UK who signed the document in the British court, the amount was gifted to Malik Riaz and was deposited in his account. “It was given in lieu of 400 kanals land which was registered in the name of Imran Khan and his wife,” he alleged.

The second case, he added, was related to Arif Masood Naqvi who was likely to be charged in the UK against money laundering. He said Imran Khan during his regime waived off Rs250 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal Project, which would have benefited Karachiites. Musadik said the PTI chief was doing politics and wanted to create division in public and institutions for personal gains.