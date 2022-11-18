JICA provides seed bags to flood-hit farmers in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan has provided 12,500 certified wheat seed bags to flood affected farmers of five districts, including Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Soubatpur, Jal Magsi and Kacchi in Balochistan.

The assistance will enable 2,500 flood affected farmers families to cultivate wheat crop on 12,500 acres of land during ongoing Rabi season, which will ultimately ensure the food security through availability of sufficient wheat yield in next harvesting season.

Five bags (for 5 acres of land) of certified wheat seeds will be given to each farmer after verification process by the district’s authorities of Balochistan. As per Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) conducted by the government and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Pakistan, 15 percent of the total agriculture area in Balochistan has been inundated and Nasirabad division is the severely affected district.