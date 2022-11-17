Joint sitting of parliament put off until Dec 20

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday again put off the joint sitting of parliament till December 20 (Tuesday) at 4 pm. The joint sitting scheduled to be held earlier on November 18, will now be held on December 20.

The NA speaker rescheduled the session in exercise of powers conferred by proviso to Rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules 1973.Rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules 1973, states: “The speaker shall determine when a

joint sitting shall be adjourned sine die or to a particular day, or to an hour of the same day: provided that the speaker may, if he thinks fit, call a joint sitting before the date or time to which it has been adjourned or at any time after the joint sitting has been adjourned sine die.” The present National Assembly had come into existence following the 2018 general elections.