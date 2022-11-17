Sherry for faster implementation of climate finance commitments

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday called for the international monetary commitments and related implementations on loss and damage and adaptation due to climate changes "to move faster than the speed of the glaciers melting in Pakistan".

She was speaking at the high-level ministerial event on ‘Loss and Damage: From Intention to Action,’ organised by the government of Pakistan at the United Nations’ UNFCCC Pavilion.

Sherry Rehman said "by the time the funds come to us, our climate needs change faster than the pace of funds released. From disaster recovery to a resilient future, the missing link is financed and it's dispersion, making sure that it reaches those who literally have to keep their heads above water." She said: As we navigate the finish line of intense negotiations at COP27, one thing is clea climate finance is now at the heart of the climate emergency, whether it is achieving the Paris Goal of 1.5 C, or delivering on Adaptation and Resilience goals.

For countries like Pakistan, facing new records of vulnerability, a crisis of climate impacts along with debt has created huge communities of fragility and impoverishment.

Global warming is triggering similar futures of climate distress, driven either by famine, drought, or flooding and rising sea levels which stalk the developing world, the Horn of Africa, the LDCs and the Small Island States, where the gap between needs and resources is too huge.

The minister said Pakistan’s people and the economic system that has to drive the quality and pace of recovery from a flood that destroyed 33 million lives has sustained a huge exogenous shock. We need urgent buffers from a debt overhang that is squeezing out fiscal options to rebuild almost half the country, while we also need climate resilience funds that can be accessed with speed and scale. Right now, all climate funding is very slow to access, nor is it available for the kind of rebuilding needed.

The relief funds that came via a UN flash appeal were crucial for saving lives but they cannot help us rebuild, either with or without resilience. Emphasizing the urgency of climate finance needs, Sherry Rehman said,financial pipelines must be created to facilitate swift transfer of funds to countries in the Global South that are reeling from climate shocks.