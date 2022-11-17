Long march coverage: Basharat orders provision of all facilities to media

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja has directed that the media should be provided with all possible facilities for the coverage of the long march.

“Matters related to the media should be left to the organisers of the long march instead of the police and district administration”. Presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat, he took note of the complaints at some places and said that the media should not have any problem in covering the long march.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab Captain (Retd) Asadullah and other officers participated in the meeting. The committee made a detailed assessment of the security of the next phase of the long march and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned. The administration and police officers of the districts concerned gave a briefing. Basharat Raja said that a security plan would be prepared before the arrival of the long march in Rawalpindi. He said that movement plan was being taken from PTI leadership on daily basis. “Alhamdulillah the long march is progressing peacefully in all respects and people are participating in large numbers”, remarked the chair. On this occasion, ACS Home Asadullah directed the officers concerned to brief the cabinet committee on security of the long march route in the meeting.