‘Joyland’ cleared for screening

LAHORE: Joyland, a Pakistani film portraying romance between a married man and a transgender woman, was cleared for domestic screenings on Wednesday, officials said, reversing a government ban.
Lauded by critics, awarded the Jury Prize at Cannes, and nominated as Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards, the movie was set to open in cinemas across the country on Friday.
But following objections from some hardliners, the Information Ministry stepped in last week to issue a veto declaring the film “repugnant to the norms of decency and morality” and ordered a review by censors.
But Muhammad Tahir Hassan, head of the Central Board of Film Censors, told AFP late on Wednesday that “there is no hindrance from the board for its screening”. “The distributors can screen the film from tomorrow morning if they wish,” he added.
Transgender activists rallied around the cause of the film on social media following news of the ban. Rights group Amnesty International said it was part of a “deep-rooted and persistent pushback to ensuring their equal place in society”.
KARACHI: By assuming the office of Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University on November 23, Federal Minister for...
ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is to formally hand over to the Court of Arbitration and Neutral Expert on November 21,...
ISLAMABAD: In honour of Global Entrepreneurship Week, US Ambassador Donald Blome joined by Minister of State for...
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority has issued a notice to the wife of Senator Azam Swati against...
ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled PTI leader and former minister Faisal Vawda Wednesday lifted the lid off the federal...
ISLAMABAD: After a long period of time, Afghanistan returned to the news when the regional Fourth Meeting of the...
Comments