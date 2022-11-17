Interview with CNN: Arshad Sharif’s mother, wife don’t expect justice

KENYA, NAIROBI: Slain anchorperson/journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother, who is scrambling for answers following her son’s mysterious assassination in Kenya, is unable to fathom why there were torture signs on his body.

“They tortured him,” said Riffat Ara Alvi, Sharif’s aggrieved mother, in an interview with CNN International. The interview did not specify who Sharif’s mother referred to as “they”, but she clearly mentioned that her son was subjected to bodily harm before he was put to death. CNN International also spoke to Sharif’s wife Javeria Siddique, who continuously sobbed during the interview. Both women said they did not expect justice to be done and appealed to the international journalist and human rights organisations to intervene. The slain journalist’s mother told the TV: “I have no faith in the Pakistani government.”

Javeria said her husband told her he feared for his life and felt he would be killed. “He (Sharif) said he is hiding somewhere because he is not feeling safe and they will assassinate him. He told me that clearly,” she said.

“I miss his voice, his presence. He was a great man. I lost a gem,” Sharif’s wife said and added,” It’s not possible to get justice in Pakistan and Kenya but I request all international journalist organisations and the United Nations to investigate this killing.”