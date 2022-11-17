The SBP building in Karachi. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan assured the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday that the investigation into commercial banks’ dollar manipulation, in which they made unjustly multi-billion rupee profits, would be completed by the end of this month.

The committee that met here on Wednesday, with MNA Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh in the chair, expressed reservations about the slow pace of the inquiry and sought the final implementation report from the central bank by Dec 15, 2022. The bank also informed the panel that action would be taken against the banks allegedly involved in overcharging the importers in the opening of their letters of credit (LCs).

SBP Deputy Governor Inayat Hussain assured the committee that the investigation is nearing completion. The written replies have been received from these banks. During June-July 2022, some of the identified commercial banks made unjust and exorbitant profits by exploiting the rupee fluctuation and huge spread between the open market and interbank dollar rates.

Furthermore, SBP has tightened its monitoring, and no further complaints regarding manipulation are coming to them. The committee reiterated its expectation that the accused banks would face harsh punishment and fines. The central bank official, however, said that since August, there have been no such cases reported.

The chairman of the committee stated that banks have been making huge profits due to the spread, but everyone is in the dark as to what action the SBP is taking against the banks. The SBP deputy governor said that the banks were issued “show cause” notices for overcharging the customers. We have asked the banks to give written replies, and then we will hold a final meeting with them. He also said that customers had given written complaints in June and July, but there have been no complaints from them in the recent month, primarily because of ongoing action.

Based on the inspection findings, SBP held meetings with the banks and warned them about the practice, and advised them to rationalise the spread being charged to customers. In light of the inspection findings, SBP is also in the process of completing the enforcement actions against the banks concerned to ensure that they follow a reasonable and transparent approach toward pricing their foreign exchange (FX) transactions and observe fair market conduct.

The current account deficit (CAD) is US$2.3 billion, which is half of what it was last year. The monthly CAD accumulation rate has been reduced from $1.5 billion to 0.7 billion, according to the banks’ regulator.

MNA Muhammad Barjees Tahir asked the SBP deputy governor why there is a 15-rupee spread between the open market and interbank rates of the dollar. What action did you take against those eight banks that had rocked the economy?

The chairman of the committee said that today I need dollars, but the banks do not have them. As the representative of over 22 million Pakistanis, the governor of the State Bank should come and answer the committee’s questions.

Members of the committee questioned how a government bank was involved in this scam. The chairman of the committee said that the government should devise a policy to regain market confidence.

The capital and financial flows have also been reduced, due to which there are issues with the non-availability of dollars. According to an SBP official, he stated that the regulator would take enforcement action against banks this month after the investigation was completed. The SBP deputy governor also said that “we have a market-based exchange rate.”

Barjees Tahir said that if this time these banks are not punished, they will do the same unjust practice again and again to manipulate the market. MNA Khalid Magsi also said that the economy is not heading in the right direction. In his nearly four-year tenure, Imran Khan was directionless, and now, after his ouster, this government too is without direction. He said that Miftah Ismael was removed from the seat of Finance Minister and Ishaq Dar was brought in, but the situation is the same.

During a briefing to the committee, Tariq Bajwa, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, stated that the market determines the rate of the dollar and that SBP can occasionally intervene in the market if something unusual occurs. All the world currencies are under pressure due to the dollar. The chairman of the committee wanted to know why commercial banks were charging different rates. The chairman said we would again take up this matter on Dec 15, 2022, and the SBP governor should brief the committee in detail on the banks and action taken against them.