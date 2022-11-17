Drone crashes inside Orange Line train terminal

LAHORE: A drone crashed inside the washing area of the Orange Line Train terminal in Chung area here on Wednesday.

The drone hit the building of the washing area of the train and smashed windowpanes. The Special Protection Unit, responsible for the area’s security, took the drone into its custody. Police arrested the man who was operating the drone. The man identified as Hamid told the police that he was the mechanic of drones and the drone crashed during the test flight.

The drone is reportedly being dispatched to Islamabad for forensic examination. According to the police, no explosive substance has been found inside the drone. However, the police confirmed that a camera has been found attached to the drone. Police and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot where the drone crashed. Police have registered a case against Hamid on the complaint of the security officer Paal Nadim.

According to Geo News, the Special Protection Unit is . As soon as the incident was reported to them, the unit informed the police and mass transit authority, while intelligence agencies are also looking into the matter. However, no government department has issued any statement regarding the drone plane — where it came from and why, as well as whether it is a spy drone or not.