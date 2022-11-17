Army Act not being amended: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the media hype about amendments to the Pakistan Army Act, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday clarified that the government was not considering making any changes to the Act.

In a tweet, Kh Asif said, “Media hype over amendments to the Pakistan Army Act is uncalled for. Government is not considering any major changes in the said Act. SCP had demanded review of relevant clauses of PAA in its judgment in CP 39/2019, which shall be complied with in due course.”