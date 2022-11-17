Supporters ‘right’ to boycott World Cup: Van Gaal

DOHA: Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said on Wednesday supporters boycotting the World Cup in Qatar were “right to do that” but hoped his team would do enough to persuade fans at home to watch them on television.

“I think they are right because they believe in that, so no problem with that,” Van Gaal said before the Dutch side trained for the first time since arriving in Qatar the previous day.

“I hope that we play so fantastic that at the end of the tournament when we play the final they shall look on television and see how good we are.”

Some fans, particularly in Europe, have pledged to boycott this year”s World Cup, which starts on Sunday, as Qatar”s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community has come under the spotlight.

The Dutch FA recently criticised FIFA president Gianni Infantino”s call to focus on the football during the tournament and on Thursday the Netherlands squad are due to meet with migrant workers in the Qatari capital.