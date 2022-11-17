Team formation for England series within next few days

ISLAMABAD: Selectors are expected to meet over the weekend to name the probable players for three-match home series starting at the Pindi Stadium on December 1.

Well-placed sources have confirmed to The News that one-man selection committee -- Mohammad Wasim -- is waiting for the captain Babar Azam and coaching staff including head coach Saqlain Mushtaq to come out of the jet lag following their arrival Wednesday to discuss the team formation for the red-ball series.

“The captain and the head coach required a few days rest to get involved in the selection process. Since they only arrived on Wednesday, the consultation process is expected to be held over the weekend to decide on the probable players for the series,” a well-placed source when contacted said. “The majority of the red ball players are already busy playing domestic cricket while the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf require some days rest before becoming part of a short training camp. Some of the leading Pakistan players have been busy playing white-ball cricket for months now. What they require is at least one week to ten days of rest before taking the training field. However, in all probabilities the meeting of the chief selector with co-selectors, team captain, and management is expected to be held over the weekend to decide on the formation of the team for the three-match Test series,” the source said.

Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Imamul Haq, Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali (who have been busy in domestic season) are certain to play for the Test series. However, there are a few spots where there is a close tie between some newcomers and old guards. Though Abid Ali regained fitness from heart issues and is getting runs at the domestic level, it is not certain whether he would be considered to stage a comeback.

Also certain to be among the probable players are Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz and speedsters Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf who have just returned from Australia.

Pakistan drew the last Test series against Sri Lanka 1-1. It was during the same series that speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi developed a knee injury.

Pakistan will be looking for his replacement which most probably will be Abbas. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether Pakistan would prefer slow or seaming pitches for the three-match series.

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already chalked up contingency plans according to which the series-opening Test could be moved to Karachi from Pindi Stadium in view of the impending arrival of PTI’s long march.

“We are in contact with ECB and the decision in this respect could be taken within the next few days. The PCB is expected to take a decision on shifting the venue within the next few days,” an official said.