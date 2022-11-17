Top French court closes torture case against UAE leader

PARIS: France´s top criminal court on Wednesday rejected attempts to reopen an investigation into the president of the United Arab Emirates over his alleged complicity in torture in Yemen.
The Court of Cassation confirmed a lower-court decision to close a probe into Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, which began after a complaint by a human rights group and six Yemenites in 2018.
The plaintiffs had appealed against the decision to drop the case against “MBZ” because he benefits from diplomatic immunity. The court ruled that there were “no grounds to accept an appeal” in a written decision seen by AFP on Wednesday.
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt: Negotiators at the UN climate summit are working out the details of a proposal for wealthy...
KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States: Nasa launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on...
MUMBAI: Hunched over laptops in small office cubicles, a group of Indian fact-checkers is on the frontlines of a war...
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait put seven people to death for murder on Wednesday, the public prosecutions service said, as the...
STRASBOURG, France: A former French archbishop admitted on Wednesday to “inappropriate acts” with a young adult...
STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s parliament on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment that will make it possible to pass...
Comments