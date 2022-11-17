Kuwait executes seven people, first since 2017

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait put seven people to death for murder on Wednesday, the public prosecutions service said, as the first executions since 2017 went ahead despite appeals from a prominent rights group.

One Ethiopian woman and one Kuwaiti woman were among those hanged, along with three Kuwaiti men, a Syrian and a Pakistani, a statement said. The executions are the first since January 25, 2017, when the oil-rich Gulf country also hanged a group of seven people, including one member of the royal family.

They coincided with a visit by European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas, and the European Union said it was summoning Kuwait´s ambassador in response. “The EU calls for a halt to executions and for a complete de facto moratorium on carrying out the death penalty, as a first step towards a formal and full abolition of the death penalty in Kuwait,” the bloc said in a statement. Amnesty International also demanded a halt to executions, calling them “the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment”.