Sweden changes constitution to beef up anti-terror law

STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s parliament on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment that will make it possible to pass tougher anti-terror laws, a key demand from Turkey to approve Stockholm´s Nato membership bid.
After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-held policy of non-alignment and applied to join the military alliance. But Turkey has blocked Sweden and Finland´s Nato membership applications, accusing Stockholm in particular of being a haven for “terrorists”.
The amendment, which passed with 278 votes in Sweden´s 349-seat parliament, makes it possible to introduce new laws to “limit freedom of association when it comes to associations that engage in or support terrorism.”
