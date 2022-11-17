Senator demands safe recovery of six coalminers

PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud has demanded safe recovery of six coalminers, who were abducted by the BLA terrorists from coalmines of Mach area in Balochistan a few days ago.

He lamented that both the provincial and federal governments had adopted a criminal silence over the issue, thus making mockery of the whole governance system in the country.

Most of these coalminers belong to the underdeveloped areas of Shangla and Swat, and hundreds of these workers had been killed for the last more than one decade by separatist elements in Balochistan.

Senator Dost Muhammad has called upon the army high ups to initiate punitive measures to ensure safe recovery of the captives and administer exemplary punishments to the miscreants. He said the miscreants had been given a free hand to play with the lives of coalminers who worked in hazardous conditions to earn a living for their families.

He expressed his deep sorrow over the silence of the mainstream media, civil society activists and rights organisations regarding the plight of the coalminers.

He demanded that a viable security mechanism be provided to the coalminers working in Balochistan and even arms licenses should be given to them for their security if the government fails to discharge its prime constitutional responsibility of providing security to its citizens.