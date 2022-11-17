Fapuasa flays explanation letter issued to Euta officer

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association has condemned and rejected the explanation sought from vice-president of University of Engineering and Technology Teachers Association by the management of the university for asking some questions from provincial minister for higher education on a social media platform.

A press release issued here on Wednesday termed the letter as illegal and asked the vice-chancellor of the university to stop snatching their constitutional rights from teachers in bid to appease the provincial ministers.

The statement said that by gagging the voices of teachers, the government as well as the university could not hide their inabilities and inefficiencies.

The university administration through a “Notice of Explanation” a couple of days ago had sought explanation from Dr Sajjad Wali, associate professor Civil Engineering Department, over his alleged “defamatory statement (messages) on Twitter against Kamran Bangash, minister for higher education.”

The Engineering University Teachers Association, in its meeting the other day, also condemned the act of seeking “explanation” from the vice-president of the body. A statement issued after the meeting stated: “The house unanimously condemned provincial minister Kamran Khan Bangash for putting pressure on the university administration to seek explanation from the professor. The meeting unanimously declared that the association would stand firm by its vice-president.”

The explanation notice was a blatant attack on freedom of speech. The opinion of the vice-president of EUTA should have been properly responded to, instead of misuse of power against him.