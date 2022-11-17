Sherpao grieves over Lakki Marwat police van attack

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six policemen in an attack on a patrolling van in Lakki Marwat and said the provincial government had lost its writ.

In a statement, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the fallen cops and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to their families to cope with this tragedy.

He also expressed deep concern over the rising wave of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the militants were regrouping in various parts of the province.

“This is happening because of the incompetence of the provincial government as it has failed to maintain law and order, which is its prime responsibility,” he added.

Aftab Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was busy making arrangements for its so-called long march instead of paying heed to key issues like the worsening law and order. “The PTI leaders, including the chief minister,have been holding gatherings to mobilise party workers for the long march,” he said.

He urged the provincial government to take steps to improve the worsening law and order and surging militancy or else the situation could spin out of control.

He demanded the government to extend the shaheed package to the families of the martyred cops.