Punjab CM okays drone cameras for police, other depts

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved to purchase 1,200 drone cameras for the police and other departments.

The chief minister apprised that the drone technology would be fully utilised for the public safety along with providing facilities to the masses. He vowed that he would make the policing system latest through the drone technology across the province and 1,000 drone cameras would be taken only for the police, while crime would be overcome in the province. The drone cameras will prove to be beneficial in order to bring the culprits and other elements in the stern grip of law with the help of latest drone technology and effective monitoring of rallies, processions especially during Muharram and other religious festivals would be possible. He said that a highly unpleasant incident occurred with a woman in 2021 adding that with the help of drone cameras such incidents can be prevented in future with the monitoring of parks and other recreational sites. The parks and recreational sites can be effectively monitored and any unpleasant incident can be immediately reported. He highlighted that with the help of night vision drone cameras the law and order can be improved during night time.

The chief minister said that the advance information about floods can also be obtained with the help of drone technology and the flow of water in the rivers can be monitored 24 hours. He stated that during fire eruption, earthquake or any other natural calamity, the relief activities can be launched on timely basis in the affected areas with the help of drone technology. The agriculture department can be immensely benefitted from the drone technology. He stated that an effective spray can be possible in the fields with the help of big drones. Locust and other insects can be eradicated before time and agri production will be increased. He disclosed that a separate wing would be established in Punjab for implementation of this programme and the usage of drone technology. The staff will be imparted training from a Chinese company about the usage of drone technology. The CM directed the police and other departments concerned to formulate their final recommendations for taking drone cameras and added that the departments concerned should submit their final reports at the earliest keeping in view their needs.

The CM underscored the attainment of drone technology is a unique and latest ever programme in the history of Punjab.

Pervaiz Elahi met with a delegation of an eminent drone technology company Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI). The delegation comprised of Mr Lai Man Yuk, Mr Colt Chen, Mr Lumen XU, Mr Honjingye Zhang, Mr Man Yuk Lai, Mr Zhenwen Lian, Mr Alistair KUNG. The Chinese company delegation gave a detailed briefing to the CM on improving different services through the drone technology.

MPAs: MPAs namely Malik Umar Farooq and Mian Waris Aziz called on the chief minister at his office to discuss the political situation. They also informed the CM about the development projects in their constituencies and Baba Guru Nanak International Kabaddi tournament in Dijkot.

The CM assured them of reviewing the request of Malik Umar Farooq to give status of a tehsil to Dijkot and said that new districts and tehsils were created for the convenience of the people. The new administrative units would provide real relief by solving public problems at their doorstep, he maintained.

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR TOLERANCE: The chief minister said that promoting tolerance through mutual understanding among people is the need of the hour.

In his message, the CM said that in this era of growing extremism and violent conflicts, the importance of tolerance and patience is increased more than ever. Ending hate, intolerance and prejudice is only possible with love, tolerance and agreement, he added. Let us make the world a better place for everyone to live with tolerance.

The CM said that the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best example of tolerance and patience as He adopted a tolerant attitude even with antagonists. The religion of Islam teaches us to be peaceful and tolerant and society also requires such societal norms.

CONDEMNS TERRORIST ATTACK: The chief minister condemned the terrorist attack on a police mobile in Lakki Marwat and paid tributes to the martyred policemen. He saluted the sacrifice of the policemen and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.