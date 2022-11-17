Operation launched in Kohistan against outlaws

MANSEHRA: The law-enforcement agencies, including the personnel of police and Elite Force, on Wednesday launched a search and strike operation against outlaws in Lower Kohistan district.

“The operation has been launched to arrest outlaws wanted by the police in heinous crimes and to ensure that no untoward incident happens to shatter the peace in the district,” District Police Officer Muzammil Shah told reporters in Pattan.

He said that the personnel of almost all the police stations and Elite Force from across the district have been taking part in the operation being carried out in the Pattan Kala mountains and its adjoining localities.

“We had received information that the outlaws wanted by the police have sneaked into the parts of the mountains here. And the operation has been initiated with a heavy contingent of police and Elite Force, which may continue till the area is cleared of outlaws,” said the official.

The DPO said that the operation would ensure that no local harbour miscreants and provide them safe havens in their evil missions in the district.