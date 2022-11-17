Khattak says arrangements finalised for long march

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP chapter president Pervez Khattak said Wednesday arrangements had been finalised to take part in the long march by party chairman Imran Khan.

“The enthusiasm of the people is worth noticing. The nation is ready for the real freedom march and is only awaiting the call from Imran Khan, he said while addressing a public meeting at Bacha Khan Chowk in Mardan.

He said the people would not tolerate the tainted rulers who have come into power after ousting the PTI government.

Pervez Khattak said Imran Khan was struggling for the rights of the common people and enjoyed the support of the masses for his mission.

Provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and other leaders also addressed the public

rally attended by PTI workers.

The district administration had closed Mardan- Nowshera road for all kinds of traffic due to which the people faced a lot of problems all day.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also addressed the rally through video link.

He said a propaganda had been launched against him after his ouster from power.

“A media group and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are involved in this propaganda and I will move courts against them,” he alleged.