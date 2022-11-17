Teachers going sans salaries for 4 months

SWABI: The teachers employed for the second shift at the public sector schools have not been paid for the last four months in the Swabi district.

The teachers told the mediapersons here on Wednesday that it had become difficult for them to survive without a salary in time in this back-breaking high inflation.

“It is really astonishing that the teachers in the home district of Shahram Khan Tarakai, minister for elementary and secondary education, are going through difficult times and what will be the fate of teachers in other districts,” said one teacher.

The teachers said their families were on the verge of starvation despite the fact that there were clear orders from the provincial Education Department to the officials concerned to pay them salaries in the first week of every month. They feared that the government’s move to impart education to children through a second shift in the public sector schools would be affected if the Education Department failed to release salaries to teachers in time.