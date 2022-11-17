Newly-wed couple dies of suffocation

ABBOTTABAD: In a tragic incident, a newlywed couple died of suffocation caused by a gas leak in the jurisdiction of Mirpur Police Station, officials said on Wednesday.
The Rescue 1122 officials shifted the bodies to the Ayub Medical Complex.
The police confirmed that Banda Qazian’s resident Obaid Ali, 26, who married 25-year-old Rukaiya Bibi six days earlier, had died of suffocation.
Due to the extreme cold, the couple had lit a gas heater and fell asleep, which caused the room to fill with gas.
The two bodies were taken into custody and moved to the Ayub Medical Complex, where they were later handed over to their rightful heirs following a court hearing.
Several priceless lives are lost each year as a result of gas leak.
