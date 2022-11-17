Eagle Squad playing vital role in eradicating crime

Islamabad : The Eagle Squad of Islamabad Capital Police is playing a vital role in crime prevention from the city, a police public relations said on Wednesday.

He said that following the orders of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Eagle Squad is working under a safe city which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling.

During the month of October, the Eagle Squad checked a total of 19,448 motorcycles and 12,236 vehicles during snap checking out of which 3,888 suspicious motorcycles and 344 vehicles were impounded. Eagle Squad also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in mobile snatching and heinous crimes.

It also recovered 11 pistols with ammunition from the accused during checking in different areas. Likewise, the eagle squad removed tinted glasses from 3,960 vehicles which are not allowed in the federal capital.

While taking indiscriminate actions against the suspects involved in street crimes, one stolen motorcycle was also recovered by the eagle squad and handed over to the owner.

IGP Islamabad appreciated the performance of the eagle squad and said that Islamabad Capital Police is taking all out efforts to curb the crime in the city besides law and order duties. “Safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens” He maintained.