61 tickets issued to traffic violators

Islamabad : Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited has supported major repair work of the Wacha-Wana suspension bridge...
Islamabad : A total of 400 stray dogs are currently being provided necessary facilities at first ever government-owned...
Islamabad : Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir...
Islamabad : The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected student council held at IMCG, G-10/4, here on Tuesday....
Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan here on Wednesday reviewed Murree Emergency plan finalized...
Islamabad : National University of Science and Technology in collaboration with PepsiCo Pakistan launched a...
Comments