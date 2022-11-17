 
Thursday November 17, 2022
Islamabad

61 tickets issued to traffic violators

By APP
November 17, 2022

Rawalpindi : The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi expressed concerns over the violation of one-way rule and issued 61 challan tickets to the commuters here on Wednesday. According to the CTP spokesman, the CTP also impounded 8 vehicles in police stations due to lack of documentation.

