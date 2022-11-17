Land allotted for Banigala police station

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday has allotted 16 kanals of land for Banigala police station in Islamabad which would assist to ensure effective policing in the area and provide prompt relief to citizens.

Following special interest of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, a total of 16 kanals of land has been allotted for the Banigala police station.

The Capital Development Authority has issued an allotment letter for the new building. Similarly, an allotment process is underway for buildings of Khanna, Lohi Bher and Nilore police stations which will be completed soon.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has also pursued allotment process along with his team for land of Banigala police station. The IGP said that a state-of-the-art building would be constructed for the Banigala police station, where separate offices would be constructed for the investigation officers. The residential barracks equipped with all facilities will be constructed there for the officials, he told.