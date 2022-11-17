Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in which Mehwish Batool in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of her thesis entitled “Synthesis and Characterisation of Filler Based Mixed Matrix Membranes for Desalination”, Mahpara Hasan in the subject of Urdu after approval of her thesis “Zaka-ul-Rehman- Life and Works”, Majida Khatoon in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis “Investigation of the Causes of High Performing and Low Performing Secondary Schools of Public Sector: Multiple Case Studies”, Arooj Khan in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis, “Relationship among Writing Self-Efficacy, Self-Regulation and Academic Writing Anxiety at Postgraduate Level” and Nazia Wahid in the subject of Information Management after approval of her thesis “Research Performance Evaluation of Pakistani Authors: A Scientometric Analysis”.
