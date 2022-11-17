Progress of education programme reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting of the steering committee of "Akal 2" and "Education Programme" was held under the aegis of Department of Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education here Wednesday.

Provincial Secretary Literacy Wajihullah Kundi presided over the meeting. The steering committee took important decisions regarding the increase in literacy rate in Punjab. In five districts of South Punjab, the progress of the education programme was reviewed. Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Wajihullah Kundi said in his address that for the convenience of adults deprived of education in backward areas, community, age, regional curriculum would be arranged in view of language and other requirements. He said that thousands of adults would benefit from each of the two programmes. The Department of Literacy is following a comprehensive strategy to improve the quality of life in the backward areas through skilled education.