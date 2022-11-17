Governor, Japanese envoy open Pak-Japan Mini Expo

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman along with, the ambassador of Japan for Pakistan Mr Mitishuoro Wada inaugurated the Pak-Japan Mini Expo and also the cultural night event.

The visitors showed keen interest in the Japanese and Pakistani products on display. Live karate performance by Japan karate association were seen. Addressing on the occasion, the governor stressed on holding technical trainings, quality orientation that can play a vital role in country’s development. He also congratulated Japanese officials and people. He said that The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS) Japan, Lahore Centre, was working on a noble cause and to promote Pakistani professionals and workmanship. He assured of his full support to the organisation.

Mitsuhiro Wada said Japan is a good friend of Pakistan. Pakistan is a dynamic country and we are happy in working with Pakistani companies and counterparts. Speaking in Urdu language, he said Pakistan and Japan are “Darina Dost.” Chairman AOTS Lahore Centre, Nabeel Hashmi thanked the guests for their presence and promised to continue the organisation’s work in Human resource development. The event concluded with cultural performances of Japanese and Pakistan folk music and dance.