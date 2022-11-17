Police hold-up at sensitive places

LAHORE:A general hold-up was organised by the Lahore police along with search, sweep and combing operations in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

Checking was increased at all entry and exit points of the City. Checking of suspicious persons and vehicles was ensured through general hold-up at sensitive places. Officers and Jawans of law enforcement agencies, including the police, were involved in search and sweep operations.

Search operations were conducted in Chungi Amar Sidhu, Rustam Park Gulshan Ravi, Baowala Village Defence C, Manga Mandi, Sundar, Kahna, Cantt, Bedian, Gromangat, Bhekewal Pind, Shelar Chowk, Data Darbar, Bhati, Delhi Darwaza, Mochi Gate, Niazi Adda, Sabzimandi including bus terminals and railway station. The information of the citizens was checked with the help of biometric machines.