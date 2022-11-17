Saad orders railway to install CCTV cameras in trains

LAHORE:Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique directed the ministry officials to install CCTV cameras in all passenger trains to make travelling more safe and secure.

The minister presided over a meeting in the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. Federal Secretary / Chairman Railways, Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Additional Secretary Railway, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, and others attended the meeting. He directed for restoring train manager position, who will be over all in charge and will be responsible for each passenger train. Train manager and railway police will monitor movements of passengers on CCTV. Curtains should be placed over each window in economy class to maintain privacy of passengers. Liquid soups should to be placed in washrooms, he said. It was decided in the meeting to restore the Green Line passenger train from next month with new coaches. The minister called a feasibility report from Divisional Superintendent Railways Rawalpindi for starting train services between Malikwal and Pind Dadan Khan within a week.